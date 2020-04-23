Nigerian artiste, Adekunle Kosoko better known as Adekunle Gold in a recent statement has recounted his childhood experience as he disclosed he wanted to be a lawyer.

Adekunle Gold disclosed he was dull in primary and secondary school and had to run away from science class after seeing how tough it was to pass.

He said, “I will never forget following my bookworm friends to science class in SS1 lol. First term test, I scored 8 over 30 in chemistry. 8! I nor even think am twice I ran to Art Class. SS1E Laye wa.”

The singer disclosed he wrote ” 2 GCEs, 2 WAECs, 1 NECO.”

He spoke on Mathematics being is hardest subject as his parent got him a lesson teacher to teach him everyday for 6 years and it was still hard for him.

Adekunle Gold also disclosed how his father was disappointed in him.

He said “I wrote PRINCE ADEKUNLE KOSOKO as my name on my answer sheet one time. My father, who was a teacher at my school, saw it and flogged the hell out of me. Hypocritical tbh, cos that’s how he wrote his name too. Without crown oh.”

The singer, however, revealed that “The first and only time I came 1st in a new School, I was too sure I was in a wrong school. Because how???

But Guess what, I switched it up when I got Laspotech. I was determined to come out strong and I did. Upper Credit in the final year also best result in my class. One of my proudest moments ever.”

HOT NOW