While many fans of the defunct Psquare group believed Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo was into him because of his money, the songster has revealed that he was actually the gold digger.

Peter Okoye now known as Mr. P, disclosed he had nothing when he met Lola Omotayo-Okoye, his wife. He made this known while speaking about his relationship during a Live Instagram session, from which a clip has now gone viral.

Peter Okoye also used the opportunity to advised young men to always pick the woman they love and make her into what they deem.

He said, “I met my wife 18 years ago. Me? I was the gold digger. When I met her, I f**king had nothing. Men, I’m telling you. Not every women is a harlot, whore or slay mama,” Okoye said.

“Bro, you have money. Pick one, push her up and make her the way you want her to be. My wife was never perfect, don’t get me wrong.

“But, have you seen me before, I was ugly. Look at me now, I looking younger everyday. You’ll have peace of mind.”

Mr P and his twin brother, Paul Okoye now known as Rude Boy went their separate ways in 2016.

HOT NOW