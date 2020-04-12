Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has disclosed a personal detail about herself as regards her spiritual life. The mother of two said she is not one to accept nor conform to every single thing that comes from a self-proclaimed or titled individual.

The actress also stated that blindly following religion created by man isn’t her style because she has a personal relationship with God.

Sharing on Instagram, the actress wrote in part: “I don’t follow or conform to popular religious doctrines. I am not one to follow religion created by man blindly…”

