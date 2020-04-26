2018 Big Brother Naija housemate Cee-C, in a recent statement has disclosed that she has been having negative thoughts lately.

Cee-C in her statement stressed that everyone needs to take charge of their day early or else negative thoughts will disrupt things.

She said, “If you don’t set the tone for the day, Negative thoughts will set them for you.

Lately, I’ve been having tons of negative thoughts, “you’d never get there, you’ll just keep going in circle and the likes of it. Lol Have you been having negative thoughts about yourself?

”How are you handling it? Please share in comment section

Me:

”1• Affirmations

”2• Cognitive delusion; stepping back from the thoughts in my head and seeing them as simply that— just thoughts. Not reality

”3• Self Compassion. Treating myself with more gentleness, kindness and understanding.

and

”4• Prayer”

