When they say an average Nigerian is docile, it is not far fetched as Nigerians are known to wiggle out of whatever situations they find themselves -This could be a blessing as well as a bane to the country itself, some will argue.

The President had on March 29, 2020 ordered a total lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to stay at home, adding that restriction of movement in some states and Federal Capital Territory will remain as long as experts find it necessary.

Nigerians reacting to the news took to social media to express their exasperations towards the government. Some comments obtained from our readers are quite hilarious and can’t be overlooked. Not to make fun of things, but we believe spelling out our plights through social media to these people up there might go a long way in the development of the country.

See some comments below:

Adeoye Adebowale Adeolu: “Mr president, u still remains this lockdown what did you expect from people who going out to work in day by day to eat or feed his family without any palliative compensation. as a effective leader you need to inspire movement & to let the movement exist only when people choose to move in the same direction. Anyway to all my country people were lack of good leadership because without a good leaders movement fragments and get nowhere”

Precious Akpan: “Please it is time to combine our heads together

If u know u have crayfish bring it

I will bring my rice so that we can cook it and eat o”

Natasha Williams: “D people will soon loose it make we see hw many people u go fit arrest lock down we go chop pillow nd bed abi”

