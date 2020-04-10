Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede reveals how much progress she has made in her life, after learning to live stress-free. The mom of one wrote the message below on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of herself rocking a lovely animal-skin dress.

The actress who has always been subjected to insult from internet trolls revealed that she has outgrown most of the things she’s been called out for in recent times.

“I have grown. I have evolved to living my life stress free.” She said.

See phot below:

The 36 year old movie star was formerly married to Olakunle Fawole, but the duo went their separate ways after the marriage couldn’t be reconciled. Yvonne became famous after featuring in 2Baba’s ‘African Queen’ musical video alongside Annie Macaulay.