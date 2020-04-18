Nigerian former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the passing away of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Recall that the Presidency announced the passing away of the CoS some hours ago.

Femi Fani-Kayode in his statement revealed himself and Abba Kyari were at Cambridge together as he said he has lost a friend of 40 years.

He hinted that they used to be very close until the end even though they had political disagreement.

FFK said, “I have lost a friend of 40 years. We were at Cambridge together. We worked in my fathers law firm together. We remained close throughout right up until the end even though we disagreed politically. Abba was a good man: a man of honor & a loyal friend. May his soul rest in peace.”

