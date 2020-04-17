Popular cross dresser, Bobrisky has disclosed he misses Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh.

Bobrisky in his statement disclosed he is not sure he can stay any longer without seeing the actress.

While Bobrisky is in his house in Lekki, Lagos, Tonto Dikeh is in Abuja and the duo have not been able to see each other for about two weeks because of the Coronavirus Lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bobrisky says he’s missing Tonto Dikeh so much that she’s considering flying out to Abuja to visit her bestie.

“I’m so addicted to u @tontolet . Have never stayed dis long without seeing u. If dis Coronavirus continue after dis two week break, I’m definitely flying private jet or helicopter to abuja to see u. I love u king tonto and my boo king your son,” Bobrisky wrote on IG.

It is no hidden news that the two are very close as people sometimes believe they are lovers.

Tonto replied to Bobrisky’s post to say the feeling is mutual

