Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe Etim has revealed she would rather take her childless condition in her stride as she can’t help her situation. The actress who gave a stamped her place in the movie industry in the blockbuster movie titled Mr and Mrs, made this known in an interview recently.

She was recently diagnosed with a condition called adenomyosis, a complication that makes one incapable of becoming pregnant.

She said,

I was told I couldn’t have kids. And so, I had to have a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to make me have a life again and to stop going through what I was going through.

And I’m literally telling women and men, it really doesn’t matter if you can’t bear children.

What really matters is what you would do for the world, for the universe.”

The actress said she had wished to have twin babies.

