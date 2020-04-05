Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has bragged about civilizing Nigerians with intimacy toys. She bragged about this on micro blogging platform Twitter today claimimg that she introduced s*x toys to Nigeria.

Kemi Olunloyo hardly display an unnervingly tone-deaf perspective on the mounting issues in the country whether its entertainment, relationship or politics. The single mother of three claimed she did it in 2012 and it’s better for her than meeting a man.

She wrote:

“I introduced s*x toys to Nigeria 2012. Nobody knew about them. Better than a d1ck on my old cl1toris and grey pub3c hair. Google my name next to s3x toys and see proof of bloggers posts. Now s3x toy shops are everywhere. Even lawmakers are fighting in s3x shops”

