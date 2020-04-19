Liverpool center back defender and the Netherlands international star, Virgil Van Dijk has made a shocking revelation as he revealed that he is a big fan of Nigerian superstars, Davido and Wizkid.

Van Dijk who is currently the UEFA Men’s player of the year and first defender to win the award disclosed this in an interview session with Simon Crabtree through a video calling app.

He said;

“I listen to a lot of Afrobeat music particularly by Nigerian musicians. I love Wizkid and Davido. I know you might not know them just go check them out.”

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is big of Fan of Afrobeat especially Nigerian Afrobeat and listens to Wizkid and Davido. pic.twitter.com/BFxfc5txvS — ☜Ahmed♔ (@AhmedIbb_) April 10, 2020

Well, Van Dijk is not the only non-Nigerian that has fallen in love with the Afrobeats, lately it’s gaining attention outside Africa with Nigerian artistes now being featured alongside international acts.

HOT NOW