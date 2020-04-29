BBNaija’s ex-housemate Diane Russet has got some Nigerians talking after her latest revelation. The reality TV star took to her page on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to talk about her childhood dreams and it got various reactions.

According to Diane, one of her childhood dreams is to marry a Yoruba man when she grows up. She said that she remembered telling her mother about it even though she was not aware that Yoruba guys were being called demons.

Diane noted that her mother told her that she may end up with a man from a tribe she least expected. According to the BBNaija star, she has not had an opportunity to be with a Yoruba man.

Diane revealed that she’s been dating people from other tribes so, she lost hope of being with a Yoruba man. However, she reiterated her love for Yoruba men.

