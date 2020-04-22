Italian professional footballer, Mario Balotelli has revealed that he likes African delicacies some of which are jollof rice and fufu.

He made this known during a live question and answer session with ex-French internationl and current manager of Montreal Impact, Thierry Henry on Instagram.

Henry asked him to name meals he likes eating, Balotelli mentioned pasta, jollof rice and vegetables.

The coach then asked him if he like Fufu and he said yes, but that he eats it once in three weeks.

Watch the video:

Thierry Henry and Mario Balotelli talking about JOLLOF RICE and FUFU on IG Live is the only video you need to watch today 😂 😁 🍲 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/6QxxVwOq0t — Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FansTribeHQ) April 22, 2020

HOT NOW

h