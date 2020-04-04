Popular Nigerian male crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has opened up on how much he earns yearly.

The popular Instagram celebrity barbie made the revelation in an Instagram live interview with music executive Ubi Franklin, in his show, “Talks with Ubi”.

“I make 60 million Naira yearly” He said.

How ever, further research by Tontrends indicates that his claim may be true, as according to sources, Bobrisky charges 4 million Naira per endorsement and he gets at least one every month. Also, Bobrisky reportedly charges as high as N100k per Instagram advert, coupled with his sales of bleaching cream and other petty businesses.

