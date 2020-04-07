Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has expressed her disappointment over the lingering coronavirus that has ruined her plans for the year just as everyone else.

The wife of a Nigerian billionaire, Hon Ned Nwoko has revealed that she misses her crème de la crème lifestyle that sees her travel to the ends of the earth in her husband’s private jet or a first-class cabin.

Regina who is also part of the 30million people grounded in two states of the country and the FCT took to her Insta story a few moments ago to share throwback videos of her trips and the best life pre coronavirus era.. In one of the videos, she was about boarding her husband’s private jets, Regina simply wrote: I miss

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW