Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has finally reacted to the giveaway drama that have been trending on social media.

Recall that Eniola Badmus was dragged online by fans after she asked a sum of 150k from a philanthropist before she can help share 500k among her fans.

Eniola Badmus had been alleged to have blocked the philanthropist even after she has received the payment of 500k in her account.

The sexy screen diva via a post on her Instagram Page have now revealed why she asked for the money as she noted that she was asking for bank charges and stamp duty that bank would charged her for transferring such amount of money.

Eniola Badmus noted that it was not for her personal use but had to ask for the money because she can’t afford to lose huge amount of money as she’s currently broke.

She posted:

HOT NOW