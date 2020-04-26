Popular Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke is one of the many Nigerian actresses that is blessed with a curvy body.

Her photos on social media attracts a lot of her male fans but male fans but she has now dished out a heartbreaking message to her male admirers who have completely fallen in love with the version of herself often flaunted in photos posted on her social media pages.

Okeke started her post by noting that she pities people who are crushing on her on the basis of pictures on her Instagram feed.

Okeke said: “I pity people who crush on me because of my pictures. It’s like you have not ordered something from Jumia or OLX before”



