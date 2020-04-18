Nigerian female artiste and song writer, Simi in a statement has said she remembers her mom at some point in the past used to complain about how short her songs were.

Simi stressed that her mom will compare the length of her songs with those of legendary musicians like, King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey among others, who are well known for long duration of their songs.

“I remember when my mum used to complain my songs were too short. Even Tiff that was 3:30. “Them Sunny Ade do songs for like 10 minutes”, she said. When we’re not doing live performance,” Simi said.

Nigerian modern days songs like Hip Pop, Afrobeats among others don’t have long duration at most the length of the song can be 4 mins.

I remember when my mum used to complain my songs were too short. Even Tiff that was 3:30. "Them Sunny Ade do songs for like 10 minutes", she said. When we're not doing live performance. — Simi (@SympLySimi) April 18, 2020

HOT NOW