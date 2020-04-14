Award winning singer, Yemi Alade has made it clear that she is not one of the celebrities that is affected financially by the global lockdown caused by coronavirus.

The “Shekere” singer made this know after a Twitter user called her jobless in bid to mock her because she tweeted that she just realized that she has always had a house and only started to actually live in it because of the lockdown. She added that she has spent more time in airports and airplanes due to her busy career and is thankful to be at home even if she misses performing on stage.

She wrote: Mehn, I’m just realising that even though I have always had a house ,I only just started to LIVE in it and call it home. I spent more time at airports and in Airplanes. Even though I truly miss spending time on stage, it feels good to be at home( in a way) and I’m thankful.

However, a Twitter user responded saying the quartine and lockdown has humbled all the celebrities and has also rendered them jobless. “Quarantine and self isolation has humbled all our celebrities. Did you also realise that you are jobless?”

Yemi responded saying that despite the lockdown, she still gets paid thousands of foreign currency in royalties both monthly and quarterly. She advised the user to get a job as he is the one who truly needs it and sadly revealed that there is no vacancy on her end. She wrote: “no vex but “truly international” artists like us are steady getting paid thousands of foreign currency in royalties monthly and quarterly . I think you are the one in need of a job .sorry there is no vacancy here sha”

