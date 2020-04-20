Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi who is now happily married to sterling actress, Toyin Abraham is arguably one of the happiest married actors in the Yoruba movie sector. The father of two never misses out on opportunities to show off his beautiful family

Daddy Ire on Sunday afternoon shared a lovely photo of himself as his wife could be seen in a mirror taking the picture that turned out a screamer. He also revealed how he had to eat up his pride to be with the love of his life

“It is better to lose your pride with someone you love rather than to lose someone you love with your pride. use your brain, swallow your pride please. Happy Sunday Fam ❤️, he captioned the above photo.

Top blogger Kemi Filani torched a recent interview with Pulse, Toyin Abraham had revealed how their love affair started from Abeokuta.

According to her, “I am in love. Anytime I talk about him, I am always blushing. We have been together in the industry for a very long time. He is my senior colleague. We started something in 2017. Then I was not even serious. That why I always tell people, never say never. When my sweet last marriage crumbled, I made a decision that I wasn’t going to have anything with any actor. But as God may have it, two years later.

But it has always been my dream to marry an actor. I had told God that I want to marry wherever I am working. Because I am this kind of person that play a lot. I am a very playful person and sometimes, some people don’t really understand me. So, I want to get married to a man who’s in same field with me, so I don’t have to keep explaining myself to my husband all the time. We have been friends for over 10 years.

You know all this kind of quiet guys. I am always looking at him like, he is too quiet, he is calm. There is this my friend, who happens to be his family friend, so whenever he comes to see him, I do ask him why he is so reserved. He would just accept you for who you are. He is that kind of guy. The kind of guy that accepts everyone, won’t try to change you or make you feel less who you are. “

She continued, “Then whenever I am at Abeokuta, I used to call him or one other guy, my colleague too. I ask either of them to get me an apartment or hotel where I would stay because most times. I don’t stay where the crew are. So, our love started from there. It is just a mutual thing.”

