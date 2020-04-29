Award winning media personality, Denrele Edun has revealed all what he
had to went through because of his hairstyle.
Denrele Edun who has created a brand with his amazing hairstyle shed more
light on the treatment he received from the public because of the hairstyle before he was accepted.
According to the award winning presenter, he was rejected by the church
who claimed he’s suffering from a mental health issues for keeping such hair and
need immediate assistance from medical practitioners.
Denrele Edun who was so emotional revealed how he was mocked by
relatives, adding that he was kicked out of the house at midnight just because he
was rocking the crazy hairstyle, a day he would never forget in his life time.
He however noted that his determination kept him going and this has paved way
for him in the entertainment industry, a testimony everyone around him are happy about.
