Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Niyola took us down the memory lane on Twitter today with a comical question about the whereabout of Wizkid’s pet goat.

If you can remember, Wizkid announced in 2018 that he has acquired a pet goat. It was around March when he tweeted about the goat and also asked his fans to help him suggest names for his pet goat.

However, the singer didn’t update his curious fans on the goat, whether it is still alive or dead and it appears they are still waiting.

Niyola happens to be one of the people curious about the goat. The ‘Toh Bad” singer who at a point was in the same record label as the “Joro” singer questioned for its whereabouts and she took to Twitter to do so.

She wrote “I wonder where wizkid’s pet goat is now”

I wonder where wizkid’s pet goat is now #thotsafterdark — Eniola Akinbo (@iAmNiyola) April 21, 2020

HOT NOW