Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the way Nigerians in China were being treated.

Fani Kayode in his statement stressed that if it were to be during the time of late General Sanni Abacha, he wouldn’t have taken such “nonsense” from the Chinese.

He said, “Say what you like about Gen.Sani Abacha but one thing I know is that he would not have taken this nonsense from the Chinese. If he had been in power today many of them would have been deported by now and no Chinese doctors would have been allowed in!”

The former Minister also called on the FG to replicate the action carried against Nigerians in China by arresting the same number of Chinese citizens that are in Nigeria, seize their passports and quarantine them indefinitely.

He said, “Foreign policy & diplomacy is based on reciprocity and mutual respect. Based on the way in which the Chinese Government is treating our people, I call on the FGN to arrest the same number of Chinese citizens that are here, seize their passports & quarantine them indefinitely!”

