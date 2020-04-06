Nigerian controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has given his opinion on the report that 5G network is the major reason people are dying in their numbers of COVID-19 in other countries.

Daddy Freeze, however, stressed that the main problem Nigeria is facing is WhatsApp Broadcast message which is a notable means of disseminating false information and not 5G

The OAP in a long Instagram message stressed that Whatsapp is the new medium of spreading the modern day myths.

He added that if there is anything the Government has to ban, it is WhatsApp.

