Nigerian actor and singer, IK Ogbonna has addressed his recent issue with Tory Lanez who specifically warned the Nigerian actor to learn some decency and stop defacing the comment section his IG live video with the Nigerian flag emoji.

Tory Lanez has finally reacted to the incessant posting of the Nigerian flag emoji Nollywood actor drops on his Instagram Live video called the Quarantine Radio.

IK Ogbonna was cautioned twice by the Canadian rapper for posting the Nigerian flag in his comment section during live videos.

Reacting to the post, IK Ogbonna took to his Instagram live on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, where he cleared the air over the incident on Tory Lanez’ Instagram live.

According to him, the reason behind the flags on Tory’s IG live was because he wanted to taunt those who were offended by his action.

”For me, there is really nothing for me to say, I just drop flags. The funny thing is that the way the whole flag thing started was that I was at Troy’s live and I posted a bunch of flags one time and at the other time, my other phone was getting a notification from Twitter,” he said

“I went there and noticed that people were insulting me, and I was like since una want make I pepper you with flag, I go give you flag until you are tired, Ill give you flag until you receive spiritual healing.

“It really didn’t mean much to me, I just found fun doing it but then again I think I’m enjoying it but Oga Troy says I should please stop dropping flags, so I need to respect his page.

Watch video;

HOT NOW