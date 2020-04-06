Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has expressed his disappointment in some “men of God” that create fear in Nigerians by linking the 5G network to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video now making rounds on social media, the clergyman also called out pastors who think 5G is an initiative to facilitate the antichrist agenda across the world.

5G is the fifth generation of wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks which was first deployed in 2019.

Its introduction, however, has continued to generate dusts, with many claiming the technology has led to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In his reaction, Ashimolowo pointed out that it was unfortunate that many people including pastors have joined in the fray of spreading falsehood without any scientific proof.

“Too many theories, too many videos and fake news out there. There are too many theories out there, 5G and all that. Please, stay out of all those theories, keep your eyes on the lord. Do not be afraid, don’t think oh my God, this is the Antichrist,” he said.

He also urged Christians to avoid being deceived by some of their leaders who often associate any major technology breakthrough or shock in the world to the antichrist.

"Too many conspiracy theories" on coronavirus Pastor Matthew speaks out amid the growing belief that coronavirus is linked to 5G masts and other conspiracy theories.https://t.co/TsGJyaeDCf#coronavirus #bustingfakenews — Matthew Ashimolowo (@MatAshimolowo) April 5, 2020

“Yeah, there may be things that are pointers to the last days. But not everything that happens around us should make us think that the Antichrist wants to take over out lives. Every time, there has been a major shock to the world, the church have often thought this must be the Antichrist,” he said.

“I am not a scientist, I am a pastor. But all these 5G theory is not biblical, it’s not practical. There is virus out there killing people, stay lockdown, don’t think it is 5G that is killing people.

“How come it got to my village when there is no 5G. A sickness is out there killing people and I am very disappointed that some pastors have hastily shown crowds that there is a conspiracy theory to take over the world and place chips in people’s bodies.

“We know the Antichrist will play all those pranks..but this is not it. This is a pandemic. Jesus Christ spoke about it in Matthew 24:8”.

