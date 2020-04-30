Marlian’s president, Naira Marley has taken to social media to warn his female fans to stop sending him nude pictures.

Naira Marley who is known for being a bad boy have turned a new leaf ever since the Ramadan fasting started however his female fans are still tormenting his timeline with nude pictures.

However, due to the rules of fasting which implores all participant to stay off any form of adultery, Naira Marley took to his IG page to beg his female fans to put an end to it as he noted that they can continue after the fasting period.

According to the ‘Soapy’ crooner, he’s now scared of checking his DM as he might end up seeing a nude pictures from one of his fans whom are popularly called the Marlians.

Watch Naira Marley beging his fans below:

