Popular Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s mother, Eniiwaju Etomi, has celebrated God’s blessings in her life. The actress’ mother shared a post on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram, to give thanks to God.

In the post shared on her Instagram page, Eniiwaju asked her followers to help her thank God for all the blessings he bestowed upon her. She prayed that God will richly bless her followers and their descendants as they do so for her.

She wrote;

GRATEFUL FOR 18 YEARS OF MINISTRY WORK.

I have a request from all of you friends, families and even foes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Please, pause to praise and thank God for me. The Lord richly bless you and your descendants as you do.

HOT NOW