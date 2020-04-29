Nigerian track and field athlete, Blessing Okagbare has lamented over her
relationship status as she claim she’s no longer dating.
Blessing Okagbare who is set to divorce her husband, Igho Otegheri, six years
after they knot the tie in Sapele took to her Instastories to reveal what her next
suitors must do to gain her heart.
The Olympic and World Championships medalist noted that any man who might
be interested in getting into a relationship with her should write an essay of 500
words on how he would not waste her time.
With the beauty embedded in Blessing Okagbare, it’s only a matter of time
before she sees a suitor who will be willing to write the 500 words essay.
