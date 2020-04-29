Nigerian track and field athlete, Blessing Okagbare has lamented over her

relationship status as she claim she’s no longer dating.

Blessing Okagbare who is set to divorce her husband, Igho Otegheri, six years

after they knot the tie in Sapele took to her Instastories to reveal what her next

suitors must do to gain her heart.

The Olympic and World Championships medalist noted that any man who might

be interested in getting into a relationship with her should write an essay of 500

words on how he would not waste her time.

With the beauty embedded in Blessing Okagbare, it’s only a matter of time

before she sees a suitor who will be willing to write the 500 words essay.



