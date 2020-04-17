Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has reacted to the reports that she has replaced her colleague, Funke Akindele as an Ambassador of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC.

According to previous reports, it claimed that Toyin Abraham took over Funke Akindele-Bello position after the latter flouted Federal Government social distancing directives with her house party at Amen Estate, Lagos state.

The NCDC also shared a video on their social media page with caption;

“In Yoruba language, actress @toyin_abraham1 talks about how to protect yourself and prevent the spread of #COVID19

Please watch, download and share with your family and loved ones

This video is in partnership with @UN_Nigeria @UNDPNigeria”

Following all of these, Toyin Abraham in her reaction said she is not an ambassador of the NCDC and not trying to take advantage of a bad situation.

She wrote;

“It has just been brought to my attention that blogs are reporting that I am now NCDC ambassador. Implying that I have been used to replace a colleague. That line of thought necessitate I put this out there. I am not an ambassador to NCDC. I do not like the narrative that I am trying to take advantage of a bad situation. I support the campaign against Covid-19, I appeared on a video campaign against the pandemic but please let’s not drag another person down. Thank you.”

