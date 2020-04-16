Actress Anita Joseph, her husband MC Fish, and a troll are in a dirty fight after MC Fish disclosed that his wife is killing his boredom in this lockdown.

According to MC Fish, he is the luckiest and happiest man alive in this lockdown as he enjoys his wife’s backside.

He wrote, ‘I get lucky sha, 😙😙. I’m in this lockdown with this fine ‘***’ woman 😍😍😍 @anitajoseph8 chai omo na to dey enjoy lockdown dey go 😂😂😂😂’

Following his comment, a troll questioned if he married his wife because of her nyash?

The question didn’t sit well with Anita Joseph who hit back at the troll.

Check out the screenshot;

HOT NOW