Media personality, Denola Grey gave usb’s a quick reminder of Burna Boy’s savage shot to Reekado Banks yesterday over a “battle of hits” challenge which was trailed by mixed reactions.

On Tuesday night, Burna Boy, the “African Giant” crooner took a dragged Reekado Banks on Twitter. According to Burna Boy, Reekado Banks was not worthy to challenge him when it comes to hit songs.

Reacting to the tweet, Denola Grey stated that it was unnecessary, mean spirited and still makes him cringe.

He wrote;

Still cringing at burnas tweet to Reekado. Idc what any of you say. It was unnecessary and mean spirited.

HOT NOW