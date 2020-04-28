Tiwa Savage’s ex and baby daddy, Teebillz has hinted that he may have to return to modeling after an extensive observation of his fitted body in a recent picture of himself that he captured.

There are many scenarios that come to our mind when Tunji Ibrahim Balogun’s popular alias “Teebillz” is mentioned.

Some people’s minds swiftly journey down to his relationship with Tiwa Savage and the weird suicide attempt story that rocked the entertainment industry in 2017, while others just remember his business partnership with Tacha that ended prematurely.

Well, managing Tacha may not be successful for him but he has moved on to better things and has now rekindled his passion for modeling.

He shared a new photo on social media with the caption;

I might get back to modeling……..Quarantine got Talent! #Zaddy 🤣🤣🤣

