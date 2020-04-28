Instagram comedian, Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as TheCute Abiola was stunned by an automobile dealer today as he celebrates his birthday. The car dealer surprised Abiola with a Ford Explorer SUV car to celebrate him on his birth anniversary.

Abiola shared photos of the new car on Instagram with an emotional caption in which he recounted that he has not met with the automobile dealer since 2015 , yet he plotted out a gift to him on his birthday years after that.

He wrote;

I don’t even know what I have done to deserve this from you boss 😭 I never even set my eyes on you before in my life and you did this for me. You only motivated me back then in 2015😭😭 @tunham_autos . I don’t even know if this is a dream . Haaaa! MY LIFE 😭😭😭 thanks so much at @tunham_autos . I don’t even know how to thank you. THANKS TO ALL MY FANSMILLY. your support motivates me always and I will always do more.

