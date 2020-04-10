Former Nigerian lawmaker from Kogi state and actor, Dino Melaye has reacted to the arrival of Chinese medical teams in Nigeria.

Dino Melaye stressed that it was a disrespect to Nigerians and the Nigeria Medical Association NMA for FG to invite the Chinese doctors.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he said except they are in the country to treat only the infected Aso Rock patients.

He wrote:

1)It is Leadership irresponsibility for the FG to disregard the call by majority Nigerians on the importation of Chinese doctors into Nigeria. It is gross disrespect for the NMA to be ignored with ignominy. Except the Chinese doctors are here to treat infected Aso rock patients.

