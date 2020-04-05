Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in a tweet via his Twitter handle responded to a follower who asked for the content in a bottle on his table in a photo he shared on the social media platform.

The follower had claimed it was an alcoholic drink as he wrote, “Nah shayo dey inside that Nestlé bottle.”

However, Gov. Akeredolu in his response disclosed that the bottle contains Vitamin C as he reveals it helps to boost the immune system.

Akeredolu said, “Vitamin C young man. Make sure you take your Vitamin C regularly. Boost that immune system.”

Vitamin C young man. Make sure you take your Vitamin C regularly. Boost that immune system. https://t.co/9cyE5oN2xZ — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) April 5, 2020

At the moment there is no cure for coronavirus but there are preventive measures which include making use of face mask, hand sanitizer, taking of Vitamin C is also encouraged.

HOT NOW