Former BBnaija housemate, Tacha through her foundation known as Natacha Akide Foundation took to the streets of Lagos to donate food stuffs to the less privileged today.

Tacha disclosed that It was quite difficult controlling a crowd of Hungry people as they tried to observe physical distancing.

She wrote via her Twitter handle “Glad to be out on the streets of Lagos with my friend @sirdee_da and my team to give out food stuffs TIN TOMATOES PALM OIL RICE BUTTER SALT SUGAR CUSTARD SPAGHETTI BREAD GROUNDNUT OIL TO MENTION JUST FEW.

We really tried to observe Physical Distancing, but the amount Hunger and starvation during these times is Overwhelming. It was quite difficult controlling a crowd of Hungry people. We really did TRY.”

