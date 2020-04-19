The Lagos police command have received applauds from Nigerians on Twitter after they helped a woman who was in Labour to the hospital and checked on her afterwards amidst the lockdown in the state.

They shared photos from the scene and narrated how officers in Ikoyi came across a man in distress at about 3:00 a.m on Friday our. They accosted him and he told them his wife was in labour at home but he had no means of getting her to the hospital. He got into our vehicle and was rushed down to his home.

Both man and wife were immediately taken to the hospital in Obalende. The officers went back to the couples residence an hour ago and found both mother and child doing well. It’s a girl 💃🏽🕺🏾👮🏽‍♀️Police cars revolving light

