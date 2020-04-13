Popular Nigerian female disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy in a latest statement revealed she is now a vegetarian. This may be as a result of the coronavirus because like everyone she is stuck at home.

She disclosed she has been a vegetarian for over a month now as she stressed that it is no longer about looking good but feeling good.

DJ Cuppy said, “Been a Vegan for over a month now…I just weighed myself, put on 4kg. 2020, I no longer care about LOOKING good, it’s all about FEELING good! (Not like I can leave my house anyway, LMAO!) #CuppyDat”

As part of her contribution towards combating coronavirus, DJ Cuppy via her foundation, The Cuppy Foundation has allocated N50,000,000 towards the @SaveChildrenNG Covid-19 response.

She disclosed that the NGO have been provided with the funds.

