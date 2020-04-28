Veteran singer and songwriter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa popularly known as

Charly Boy has taken to social media to shade Nigeria Government.

Charly Boy who is known for speaking out against the Government took to

micro blogging site Twitter, to vent out his anger at the recent situation the

country has found itself.

Popularly called Area Fada by some fans, Charly Boy via the tweet stated that it’s

better to die laughing than live each moment in this country.

Charly Boy is making this statement after the Federal Government

extended the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for an extra one week.

The controversial singer also noted that he does not fear death because death

will surely find who he wants to eliminate.

He tweeted:

It's better to die laughing than to live each moment for dis Nigeria in fear. — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) April 28, 2020

