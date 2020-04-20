The Imo state government has reacted to reports that the Governor, Hope Uzodinma is planning to rename the Imo State University, Owerri after late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

We obtained a reports from Politics Nigeria notes that the rumour originated from a ‘Fake’ press statement that has gone viral online. The statement reads;

“Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has hinted that plans are in place to rename the state-owned Imo State University to Mallam Abba Kyari University. The Governor made this call when the management staff of the university led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adaobi Obasi paid him a visit at the Executive Chambers of the Imo State Government House.”

“The Governor went on to say that Mallam Abba Kyari played a pivotal role in the liberation of Imo State and no gesture is too big for a man who died as a patriot. The Governor also said that consultations are underway with relevant stakeholders both in the education sector and in the State to critically look at the situation and take a decision.”

“The Governor urged the management staff of IMSU to live up to expectation while pointing out that his administration is very committed to quality education in the State and that Imo State University as the epicentre can not be left behind.”

“The University management through the VC commended the Governor for a job well done so far. She also called on all and sundry to support His Excellency to succeed.”

However, when politics Nigeria reached out to the chief press secretary to Governor Uzodinma, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, he described the report as ‘fake news’.

He confirmed to this paper that the statement was not issued by the Imo state government.

HOT NOW