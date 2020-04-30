Afrobeat singer, Reekado Banks have been dragged into a heated conversation

with a fans on micro blogging site Twitter, after the fans claimed he just

started dropping hit songs.

According to the follower, Reekado Banks’s songs in the past few days have

been a major hit, a move that seems surprising.

However, the ‘Put in Pressure’ crooner who does not have time for such on his

page came hard on him as he ask him to fuck off his timeline.

According to Reekado Banks, he has been dropping hits for the past six years, an achievement his former boss, Don Jazzy can vouch for.

See their conversation below;

What is the ‘lol’ for , what is the ‘actually’ for? Na my job, been doing it for 6yrs now. If you don’t expect me to have good songs, the joke is on you ! Musically, no one knows more than Don jazzy that introduced me to the game, so fuck you and the useless surprise. https://t.co/8mZeuuBsdk — REEKADO BANKS (@ReekadoBanks) April 30, 2020

