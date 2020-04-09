Nigerian music boss, DonJazzy, revealed on Wednesday that he had slept with an adult movie star before.

He revealed this during a question and answer session with his fans on Instagram where the fan threw the question to him.

See below;

Donjazzy

shared a bedroom photo of himself and American superstar, Rihanna on Instagram and fans and celebrities alike can’t stop laughing hard. It is no news that Don Jazzy has a lifelong crush on Rihanna and still has a faint hope of getting married to her someday.

Don who had earlier uploaded a photo of himself snoozing after having a long day at work, came online this morning to share a the ‘photoshopped’ version of the photo that included Rihanna in bed with him.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO