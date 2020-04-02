According to reports, a high ranking member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet has died due to complications from the Coronavirus disease.

Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo dropped a bombshell on Nigerians on Thursday afternoon after she claimed one of the ranks and files in the country have passed on haven suffered from COVID-19 ailment.

Kemi who is known for her controversial style of reporting has said she would give the Federal government the honour of breaking the news and revealing the identity of the deceased to Nigerians. Read her tweet below:

#BREAKING A HIGH RANKING member of President Buhari’s Cabinet has DIED of #CoronaVirus #Covid9 complications. I will give the feds the honor of announcing it. U cannot hide it like Yar’Adua. I’m not telling because I value NATIONAL SECURITY OF NIGERIA

