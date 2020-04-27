The NNPC fuel station on College road, Ogba in Lagos state, is currently on fire.
Some houses close to the fuel station are said to have been affected. The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained.
Watch video below;
– JUST IN : Fire guts – NNPC – college road – Ogba – Lagos state, About 6 houses reportedly already affected.pic.twitter.com/L6Kxu777xV
— The Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) April 27, 2020
