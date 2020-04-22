The Nigerian Centre for Disease on Wednesday, 22nd April announced ninety-one new cases of coronavirus with 3 deaths in Nigeria. 91 new cases of COVID19 have been reported in 24hrs;

74 in Lagos

5 in Katsina

4 in Ogun

2 in Delta

2 in Edo

1 in Kwara

1 in Oyo

1 in FCT

1 in Adamawa

As at 11:25 pm 22nd April there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197 Deaths: 28

Lagos state records 74 new cases, highest daily tally so far in the state. Earlier today,The Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu unveiled a 70-bed COVID19 Isolation and Treatment Centre in Eti-Osa LGA.

TheinfoNG reported on Thursday evening that the Governors’ forum recommended an additional 14 day lockdown that would hold sway nationwide as against the partial lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT mandated by the Federal Government.

HOT NOW