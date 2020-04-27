President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast tonight.
Buhari had on April 13 ordered a total lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun to contain the spread of Coronavirus for 14 days following the initial fortnight of shutdown of socio-economic activities.
With thel 14 days expiring tonight, the president will be addressing Nigerians by 7pm on Monday for further directives.
Femi Adesina, spokesman to the President, disclosed this in a statement that the broadcast, scheduled for 7pm, will be aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).
In addition, Adesina asked all television, radio and other electronic media outlets to join the networks.
Read his statement below:
PRESIDENT BUHARI SPEAKS TO THE NATION
President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8pm.
Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
April 27, 2020
