President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast tonight.

Buhari had on April 13 ordered a total lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun to contain the spread of Coronavirus for 14 days following the initial fortnight of shutdown of socio-economic activities.

With thel 14 days expiring tonight, the president will be addressing Nigerians by 7pm on Monday for further directives.

Femi Adesina, spokesman to the President, disclosed this in a statement that the broadcast, scheduled for 7pm, will be aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

In addition, Adesina asked all television, radio and other electronic media outlets to join the networks.

Read his statement below:

PRESIDENT BUHARI SPEAKS TO THE NATION