Last month, we reported that Regina Daniels’ ex-boyfriend Somadina has found love again and is dating Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo. But right now it appears Somadina Adinma’s heart has been broken again.

The report of his ex Regina Daniels, who dumped him for billionaire, Ned Nwoko is yet to subside fully and now his new girl,

Ghanaian actress cum singer, Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has shared intimate photo of herself and another man who appears to be the love of her life.

For weeks now, the actress and Somadina have been professing their love for each other on Instagram. With Poloo gushing over Somadina and how their children will turn out to be.

Akuepem Poloo just shared the below ‘intimate’ photo with her man, Blay, a Ghanaian actor and captioned it “Happy Sunday from us” with the said man doing same on his own page.

Poloo is single a mother of one, an actress, singer and entrepreneur.

