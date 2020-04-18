The Imam of Gwammaja Mosque has been arrested by the Kano State for holding Juma’at prayer, in spite of a lockdown order issued to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Recall that the Kano State government had ordered a total lockdown in the state for seven days after four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, starting from Thursday 16th April.

The Imam defied the lockdown order and reportedly held Friday congregational prayer at the mosque.

Governor Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Yakasai confirmed the arrest and he tweeted;

The Imam of Gwammaja Mosque that performed Friday Prayers tday in Kano despite the lockdown order has been arrested. The lockdown was with the full blessings of all the Imams in the State from the different islamic sects. The only way to enforce social distancing is lockdown.

HOT NOW