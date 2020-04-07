Nigerian controversial and investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo is in the news again and this time she spoke on her hacking skills.

Kemi Olunloyo while responding to a follower, who said her social media handle has been hacked claimed she hacked Nairaland in 2013.

She said ” I hacked a whole Nairaland in 2013 legally, you wanna back me.”

Kemi Olunloyo is known for her controversial reports and this could be one of them.

Nairaland is the biggest forum on the African continent. It is own and was founded by a Nigerian, Seun Osewa.

Some years back the forum was badly hacked, which led to a loss of topics on the forum.

HOT NOW